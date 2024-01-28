Toyota plans to make components locally and create jobs
If the company does not invest, things will be difficult in the long run, says CEO
28 January 2024 - 06:29
Toyota South Africa plans to invest in new equipment, upgrading facilities and carbon neutral activities and will soon make an announcement on manufacturing components locally, which is likely to create jobs.
“We are making significant investments even in this soft economic environment because we have a long-term view that if we don’t invest, it’s going to be very difficult for us in the future,” said Toyota South Africa president and CEO Andrew Kirby. He did not reveal how much the company would spend. ..
