RBM reaches accord with one trust on governance revamp
KZN mineral sands processor reaches out-of-court settlement with Sokhulu trust on how to ensure community benefits from dividends
28 January 2024 - 06:30
Richards Bay Minerals (RBM) is to implement new governance structures at one of the four community trusts it supports following an out-of-court settlement in a dispute over how trustees spend millions of rand in dividends.
As part of its 2009 broad-based BEE transaction mandated by the mining charter, the KwaZulu-Natal mineral sands processor — majority owned by Australian mining giant Rio Tinto — joined with the communities of Sokhulu, Mbonambi, Mkhwanazi and Dube to establish trusts to enable community ownership in the company...
