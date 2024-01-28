Boost for Naspers as China tempers gaming regulations
Government attempts to shore up its economy by removing constraints holding back the market
28 January 2024 - 06:36
UPDATED 29 January 2024 - 11:53
Technology companies including Naspers’ Tencent received some relief this week after Chinese authorities removed draft regulations aimed at curbing spending on video games from an official website, but this may be temporary as the market awaits the revised rules.
Following news that the regulations published in December no longer appeared on the website, there was a dramatic recovery in the Naspers share price, in line with a jump in the value of its holding in Chinese games company Tencent, which was initially battered when the documents were proposed last month...
