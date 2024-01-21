Transformation in aviation yet to take off
21 January 2024 - 08:29
Black pilots have warned it will take centuries before there is real transformation in the aviation sector, despite a significant number of them now manning commercial aircraft.
Transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga has previously raised concerns about the lack of transformation in aviation, calling for more female pilots and aeronautical engineers...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.