SA still needs coal-fired power, says Ramokgopa
Electricity minister says interests of the country have to be balanced with the transition to cleaner energy generation
14 January 2024 - 06:44
Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has defended plans to delay the decommissioning of coal-fired power stations, as set out in the revised power planning blueprint released last week, saying this would protect the economy against load-shedding.
Ramokgopa told the media in Johannesburg on Thursday that coal-fired power stations remained key to electricity production and were assets that had to be exploited...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.