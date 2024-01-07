Vehicle dealerships brace for boom in consumer leasing
Car subscription is set to gain popularity as consumers look for options that will reduce the cost of ownership.
07 January 2024 - 05:45
South African vehicle dealerships expect a huge increase in subscriptions as cash strapped consumers look for cheaper options to outright ownership.
Toyota is one of several companies that offer various plans for motorists at affordable monthly fees without having to pay for maintenance, and in some instances even insurance. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.