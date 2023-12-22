Feeling rich enough to splurge?
At the end of a tough year, many of us will want to spend the minimum over the holidays. But some will feed the usual December frenzy
24 December 2023 - 08:32
Weighed down by a weak economy, high interest rates and stagnant wages, South African consumers might be forced to keep their wallets tightly closed this festive season.
Economist Dawie Roodt of Efficient Group believes that will be the case, but Izak Odendaal of Old Mutual Wealth is more optimistic...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.