Who’s afraid of AI? Not us, say South Africans
And locals also think AI will have a positive impact on the economy
17 December 2023 - 06:09
Quote: Traditional markers of success feel like they're shifting. This focus on self and on wellbeing is bringing into question things like people saying that they would forgo advancement at work. They want to prioritise themselves — Jen Brace, Ford Motor Co
A new study shows that South Africans consider electric vehicles (EV) the future...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.