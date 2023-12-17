How a basic income grant could boost the economy
New report challenges the view that South Africa can’t afford a BIG
17 December 2023 - 06:21
A new report into a basic income grant (BIG) challenges the widespread view that South Africa cannot afford such a programme, suggesting that in fact it could boost the economy.
The report by Applied Development Research Solutions (ADRS) and the Institute for Economic Justice (IEJ), published this week, says a small wealth tax of 0.5% and a social security tax could fund a BIG for qualifying people between 18 and 59 without any need for hikes in income tax or VAT...
