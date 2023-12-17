Desperate dealers offer discounts on new cars
17 December 2023 - 05:54
Desperate to rev up declining sales, dealers in new cars are offering discounts and incentives on an unprecedented scale, and financial institutions are offering finance periods up to 84 months.
Announcing the third quarter South African Vehicle Pricing Index (VPI) this week, TransUnion Africa CEO Lee Naik said consumer confidence and spending remain low due to rising inflation, increased fuel prices and currency volatility, resulting in a decrease of more than 8.4% in the sale of financed vehicles compared with the same period last year. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.