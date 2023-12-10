Naspers-Prosus jump into surging Indian market
India, which seeks to become the world’s third-largest economy by 2027 and double its GDP in the next seven years, is a big pull for investors
10 December 2023 - 06:35
The India division of fintech start-up PayU, and a delivery platform that can get food and grocery orders to customers in just seven minutes; those are some of the businesses that Naspers is betting on in the subcontinent, one of the world’s fastest-growing economies.
India, which seeks to become the world’s third-largest economy by 2027 and double its GDP in the next seven years, is a big pull for investors...
