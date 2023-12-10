IDC climbs into the ring in Tongaat legal battle
Development finance body joins action to allow key shareholders meeting to go ahead on Wednesday
10 December 2023 - 06:43
The Industrial Development Corp (IDC) has entered the battle for the control of troubled sugar maker Tongaat Hulett.
It plans to opposean interdict sought by JSE-listed RCL Foods and the South Africa Sugar Association (Sasa), who want to halt a shareholders meeting at which the protracted process of selling of the sugar company and taking it out of business rescue would be finalised. ..
