Business IDC climbs into the ring in Tongaat legal battle Development finance body joins action to allow key shareholders meeting to go ahead on Wednesday

The Industrial Development Corp (IDC) has entered the battle for the control of troubled sugar maker Tongaat Hulett.

It plans to opposean interdict sought by JSE-listed RCL Foods and the South Africa Sugar Association (Sasa), who want to halt a shareholders meeting at which the protracted process of selling of the sugar company and taking it out of business rescue would be finalised. ..