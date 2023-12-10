Business Currency case weak, says Standard Bank Bank argues in Competition Appeal Court that the evidence against it relies on a single bilateral “chat”, the details of which it disputes B L Premium

Standard Bank says the Competition Commission's currency manipulation case against it, which it is challenging in the competition appeal court, is based on tenuous grounds.

The bank's heads of argument, written by senior counsels Arnold Subel and Margaretha Engelbrecht, say the commission was wrong to add Standard Bank to the list of nearly 30 local and international banks that it accused of conspiracy to manipulate the rand between 2008 and 2013...