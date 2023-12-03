UAE climate fund aims to help Global South
03 December 2023 - 08:17
UAE President Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, whose country is hosting the COP28 climate summit, announced on Friday the establishment of a $30bn (R560bn) climate fund for global climate solutions that aims to attract $250bn of investment by the end of the decade.
Dubbed Altérra, the fund will allocate $25bn towards climate strategies and $5bn specifically to incentivise investment flows into the Global South, according to a statement by the COP28 presidency...
