State insurer assesses election year risks
03 December 2023 - 08:00
Sasria, the state insurer providing cover for riots and public disorder, is in discussions with reinsurers to continue providing grid-collapse cover next year as it keeps an eye on possible social and economic risks in an election year.
These include the possibility that the Eskom grid could completely collapse, despite an improvement in the energy outlook over the past few months. ..
