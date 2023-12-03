Business Another reason to love the Cape — its drivers Discovery Insure data shows women are safer drivers than men, and the best drivers are in the Western Cape B L Premium

Women drivers and drivers in the Western Cape are South Africa’s safest; the worst speed offenders are aged 30-something; motorists in Limpopo have the lowest average fuel consumption; and if you own a car, you are likely to spend 1½ years of your life driving.

These are insights obtained by Discovery Insure from 24,000 clients whose road behaviour it analysed using systems installed in their vehicles to track their driving patterns. ..