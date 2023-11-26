Kganyago warns ‘pot of gold’ is a fairy tale
GFECRA money can be used, but it means selling underlying assets, says Reserve Bank governor
26 November 2023 - 06:50
Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago has warned South Africans against seeing the gold & foreign exchange currency reserve account (GFECRA) — which now stands at nearly R500bn — as a “pot of gold” that would solve their economic woes.
But he added that the central bank was in talks with the National Treasury about possibly drawing from the GFECRA, which is split into three: the gold price adjustments account, the forward exchange account and the foreign exchange account. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.