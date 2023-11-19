Newsmaker
‘Political will’ lacking in SA’s attempts to get off the greylist, says Sabric CEO
Sabric CEO Nischal Mewalall says there ‘seems to be a great effort by some’ to undermine the political commitment to fight financial crime
19 November 2023 - 06:22
The government needs to demonstrate that it has the political will to get South Africa off the greylist as a matter of urgency, says Nischal Mewalall, CEO of the South African Banking Risk Information Centre (Sabric).
Sabric is overseeing a forensic analysis centre to improve South Africa's capacity to investigate and prosecute financial crime. ..
