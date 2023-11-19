Brazil joins WTO pact, clearing skies for Embraer
19 November 2023 - 05:35
Brazil joined the World Trade Organisation (WTO)’s agreement on trade in civil aircraft on Friday, a move that was celebrated by planemaker Embraer as paving the way for tariff-free imports of components.
The Brazilian government, which applied last year to join the civil aircraft pact, said its entry had been approved by the 33 member countries at a meeting in Geneva. Brazil-based Embraer is the world’s largest planemaker after Boeing and Airbus, and a global leader in segments such as regional and executive aviation. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.