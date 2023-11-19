Big Read
Aviation transformation not cleared for take-off
White men make up 72% of pilots, African men just 10%
19 November 2023 - 06:18
South Africa's skies may be the “safest on the continent”, but the aviation industry is transforming very slowly when it comes to pilots and engineers.
According to South African Civil Aviation Authority (Sacaa) pilot licence statistics for October 2023, males still dominate in all grades at 87% while women remain hugely underrepresented at 13%. ..
