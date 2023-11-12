State to push call-centre industry
12 November 2023 - 05:54
The government plans to aggressively market to the world its specialist call centre industry to draw new investment and create thousands of jobs for local youth, says minister of trade, industry & competition Ebrahim Patel.
“We are now thinking of more actively marketing these business services whenever we have these state visits by the president [Cyril Ramaphosa] to other countries,” Patel said...
