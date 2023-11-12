The Big Read
Should we force gender diversity on boards?
Legislation mooted to help women break into the corporate 'boys' club'
12 November 2023 - 06:30
With few women on the boards of JSE-listed companies — 27 have none — a leading corporate consultancy has floated the idea of legislation to force improved gender diversity in the boardroom.
The latest “Status of Gender on JSE-listed Boards” report shows female representation improved slightly to 35% in 2022 from 34% in 2021. In 2017, when the report was first published, female representation was at 23%. ..
