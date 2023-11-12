Hackers disrupt China’s biggest bank
12 November 2023 - 06:45
Global regulators and bond traders are trying to gauge the impact of a ransomware attack on the Industrial & Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), China’s biggest bank, that disrupted trades in the vital US treasuries market this week.
ICBC’s US arm was hit on Thursday in the latest of a string of ransomware attacks this year that have targeted companies around the world. China’s foreign ministry said on Friday that ICBC was trying to minimise the risk impact and losses after the attack, which a number of experts attributed to hacking group Lockbit...
