Germany moves on corporate tax plan
12 November 2023 - 06:17
The German parliament on Friday approved the implementation of a 15% global minimum corporate tax as part of an international deal.
Multinational firms will have to pay that tax on all profits they make worldwide, regardless of where they are generated. In 2021, almost 140 countries agreed to an Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development deal they are meant to implement from next year to prevent big companies like Alphabet's Google or Amazon avoiding taxation by transferring profits to low-tax countries...
