Biden ‘wants to make Agoa even better’
Trade ministers up in arms after four African countries were kicked out of programme over human rights
05 November 2023 - 06:27
US President Joe Biden’s administration wants to work with Congress to improve the US’s flagship trade programme with Africa, not just renew it without changes, US secretary of state Antony Blinken said on Friday.
First launched in 2000, the African Growth & Opportunity Act (Agoa) grants exports from qualifying African countries duty-free access to the US — the world’s largest consumer market. It is due to expire in September 2025, and discussions are now under way over what would be its third reauthorisation...
