Huge investment needed to make buildings greener
29 October 2023 - 05:46
Emerging markets will need $1.5-trillion (R28.6-trillion) in investment before 2035 to make new and existing buildings environmentally friendly and avoid a jump in climate-damaging emissions, a new report says.
Of that, China accounts for $1.33-trillion, reflecting its size and urbanisation, and Latin America, the Caribbean, Asia, Europe and Africa make up the rest, the International Finance Corporation (IFC) said...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.