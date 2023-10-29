Government may dip into reserve funds
Debate rages over tapping into R459bn to plug funding gap
29 October 2023 - 06:53
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana could hint at the government possibly drawing from a R459bn special reserve account (https://www.businesslive.co.za/fm/features/cover-story/2023-10-19-is-there-a-r459bn-pot-of-gold-at-the-end-of-south-africas-rainbow/) to augment revenue shortfalls when he delivers the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) on Wednesday.
Business Times understands that there has been a meeting with the minister, the National Treasury and the Reserve Bank to discuss the account and the implications of drawing from it. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.