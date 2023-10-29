Copper tarnishes Anglo output forecast
Anglo CEO Wanblad says 2023 group production guidance still on track, but not for copper
29 October 2023 - 05:50
Anglo American has cited failures at Transnet and a water crisis in Rustenburg as some of the constraints it grappled with locally in the third quarter as it lowered copper production guidance for the year.
In its third quarter production report released this week, the globally diversified group said total sales at subsidiary Kumba Iron Ore declined 11% year on year to 8.9Mt during the quarter, and by 6% quarter on quarter. Production was 2% lower y/y at 9.7Mt...
