Newsmaker
Business needs to build up steam on Transnet, says rail body chief
African Rail Industry Association CEO Mesela Nhlapo says it’s not enough to ‘engage’ with the government — the private sector must get actively involved
29 October 2023 - 06:36
Mesela Nhlapo, CEO of the African Rail Industry Association, says business must not allow politicians with vested interests to undermine or delay the logistics roadmap aimed at ending Transnet’s monopoly and bringing in the private sector.
“This is about the survival of our economy,” she says. “Logistics is the golden thread that keeps it alive. We find ourselves now in the same life-or-death situation we were in with Covid, and just like then it is now not just about government, but government and business together. This is not in government’s hands, it’s in our hands.”..
