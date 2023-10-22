Nissan's e-Power comes to Africa
Nissan will look to produce a new vehicle in SA after the discontinuation of the NP200 bakkie next year
22 October 2023 - 08:18
Vehicle manufacturer Nissan is weighing its options regarding the production of electric vehicles in SA as the industry awaits government policy in early November. This as it introduces its hybrid e-Power system — a bridge to EV — in Africa.
The maker of the Navara is assessing demand for EVs here and in countries to which it exports before deciding whether to produce them locally. It is also awaiting clarity on policy requirements for the industry, including whether there will be incentives. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.