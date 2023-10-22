Desperation drives gambling growth
Casino gambling declines, but online betting is thriving — and some are concerned
22 October 2023 - 09:22
There has been a sharp increase in the number of online gambling companies in the past two years as consumers’ desperation for cash deepens, a trend now on the advertising regulatory body’s radar.
The rise in gambling was recently highlighted by Capitec, which said in its interim results to August that gambling transactions in proportion to total transactions increased by 35% year on year, putting further strain on household cash flow...
