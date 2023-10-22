Battery industry set to boom
Energy storage systems could play crucial role in the shift towards green energy
22 October 2023 - 08:32
South Africa's battery energy storage industry is set to surge and the country needs to develop its lithium-ion battery value chain to boost energy security and create jobs, says Trade and Industry Policy Strategies (Tips) senior economist Lesego Moshikaro-Amani.
“We are able to add value to local minerals and we can implement a value-add for South African minerals. It allows us to improve efficiencies because battery value chains are hi-tech. It also allows increased revenue from export earnings.”..
