AI, data analytics show Sars the money
The revenue service used data science and AI to detect risks and prevent R76.3bn in fraudulent refunds from nearly 2-million verifications
The South African Revenue Service’s (Sars) criminal and illicit economic activity intervention and risk-management programmes used AI and data analytics to recover R89.3bn from 26-million taxpayers in the 2022-23 financial year, according to its commissioner Edward Kieswetter.
“Risk management is an important area of data science and analytical work — without which we cannot administer our mandate — that last year delivered over R82bn in revenue. This is R82bn that would not be in the fiscus were we not able to harness the power of data analytics and data science to help us process over 26-million returns from taxpayers,” he said...
