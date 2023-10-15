Reform 'key to getting rail back on track in SA'
Third-party access is expected to gain momentum after the launch last year of the white paper on national policy, says Traxtion CEO James Holley.
15 October 2023 - 06:20
Reform is key to unlocking South Africa’s rail potential as third-party access is expected to gain momentum after the launch last year of the white paper on national policy, says Traxtion CEO James Holley.
“Railways have been dominated by monopolies, either state-owned companies or World Bank-type concessions, where they ask one private party to run the railways as a private monopoly on behalf of the government. We have seen the introduction of reform increasing across the region, where private operators can operate under third-party access and pay access fees or toll fees on the national network.”..
