Cisco seeks to give South Africa a digital push
Company CEO Chuck Robbins says a fully connected government and citizenry is crucial for development in almost every sector
15 October 2023 - 06:23
To use technology to create growth and opportunity, South Africa must get its population fully connected to the internet, says one of the world’s leading technology executives.
During a visit to South Africa this week, Chuck Robbins, CEO of global networking hardware leader Cisco Systems, told Business Times that to fuel growth and prosperity, the country must drive connectivity and digitalisation of services...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.