CEF has gas fix for Eskom, but ball is in its court
These projects include converting three coal-powered stations in Mpumalanga into gas power plants
15 October 2023 - 06:18
The Central Energy Fund (CEF) is eager to partner with Eskom on gas-to-power projects, says its chair, Ayanda Noah.
These projects include converting three coal-powered stations in Mpumalanga into gas power plants, but the utility must respond decisively, Noah said...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.