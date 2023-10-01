Zuckerberg rolls out new AI products
Smart glasses can answer questions and stream directly on Facebook
01 October 2023 - 05:58
Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg this week rolled out new AI products for consumers, including smart glasses that can answer questions and stream directly on Facebook, as well as bots that create photo-realistic images and an updated virtual-reality headset.
Zuckerberg described the products as bringing together virtual and real worlds, and underscored that part of what Meta offered was low-cost or free AI that could integrate into daily routine...
