Newsmaker
Another plea to Gordhan on Transnet
Association of South African Chambers chair Melanie Veness tells minister urgent action is needed as ‘catastrophe’ at rail and port utility is costing R1bn a day
01 October 2023 - 06:49
Melanie Veness, CEO of the Pietermaritzburg & Midlands Chamber of Business and chair of the Association of South African Chambers (Asac), which represents all the major business chambers in the country, has told public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan the Transnet crisis is “absolutely untenable” because of “poor leadership and no accountability”.
“Under this leadership Transnet have reported a R5.7bn loss, which is nothing compared to the R1bn a day we lose because of their inefficiencies”, she says...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.