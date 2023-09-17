Swallow this: ‘It’s too soon to cut interest rates’
Economists expect the Bank's monetary policy committee to keep the repo rate steady this week and start cutting in early 2024
17 September 2023 - 07:26
The decline in inflation has many South Africans expecting an end to the Reserve Bank's interest rate hiking cycle, but governor Lesetja Kganyago says it is too soon to let up on its inflation-targeting approach.
“The decline in inflation is welcome. It’s a very good development. Over the past 12 months, the decline in inflation has been pedestrian. This is a significant decline from 5.4% to 4.7%. Very significant decline, so it’s welcome...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.