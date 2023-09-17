Newsmaker
Localisation demands won’t stop renewables, says wind energy association chief
Niveshen Govender says agreement with government means renewables will be linked to the grid as quickly as possible
17 September 2023 - 06:51
Niveshen Govender, CEO of the South African Wind Energy Association, says the renewable energy master plan hammered out with the government will not allow localisation to get in the way of putting megawatts on the grid as quickly as possible.
“Localisation is not stopping procurement, it's not stopping renewables, it's not stopping new generation capacity”, he says...
