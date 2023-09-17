IDC to audit complaints over Tongaat bid
Losing bidders suspect successful company does not have funding
17 September 2023 - 07:15
The Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) is conducting a forensic audit of complaints lodged by losing bidders to acquire ailing sugar producer Tongaat Hulett.
Tongaat was placed in business rescue in October last year; in July Tanzanian sugar company Kagera was named as the preferred strategic equity partner in a deal believed to be worth R3bn-R4bn. ..
