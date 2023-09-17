Growthpoint sees some ‘mouthwatering’ stats
Turnovers boosted by return of tourists and workers going back to the office
17 September 2023 - 06:36
The acquisition spree by clothing retailers to expand their brand portfolios is driving the demand for store space at Growthpoint’s shopping centres.
In the past two years, Mr Price and TFG have bought a number of independent retailers in fashion and homeware and are aggressively opening new stores for those brands. Food retailers are also ramping up their rollout of new stores, including standalone clothing shops...
