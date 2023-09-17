Bankers warn of tough times ahead
As government finances worsen and households struggle, the immediate future looks bleak
17 September 2023 - 07:06
CEOs of financial services companies this week flagged a tough economic environment in the year ahead as government's finances deteriorate and households and small businesses continue to buckle under the pressure of rising costs.
Speaking to Business Times this week, FirstRand CEO Alan Pullinger said South Africans can expect a tough year as the government runs out of money and the country's budget deficit continues to widen after the tabling of the budget in February...
