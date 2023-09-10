Shoprite hits record market share growth, wants more
But CEO Pieter Englebrecht says he is concerned about unemployment and the lack of growth in the economy as it creates social instability
10 September 2023 - 07:47
Shoprite has set its sights on widening its lead against competitors as it continues its aggressive store expansion after record market share growth. It will spend R8.5bn in the 2024 financial year, up from R6.8bn in fiscal 2023.
The owner of Checkers, USave, OK and Computicket has for years chipped away at competitors' market share thanks to its vast footprint in South Africa, cheaper pricing and stock availability...
