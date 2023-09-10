Saudis outdo Europe in soccer spend
10 September 2023 - 07:41
Saudi Pro League (SPL) clubs have splurged $957m (about R18bn) on players in the close season transfer window, according to analysis from Deloitte published on Friday.
Saudi spend in the transfer window, which closed on September 7, exceeded the spending of four of Europe’s “big five” leagues with only the Premier League ahead of the Middle Eastern nation...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.