SAB says ‘cheers’ to Rugby World Cup
Beer sales boost expected as fans follow the Springboks in pubs and at braais
10 September 2023 - 08:03
Beer giant SAB anticipates the Rugby World Cup will boost sales in South Africa as fans flock to pubs and restaurants or gather around braais at their homes with family and friends to cheer on the Boks.
The tournament started on Friday in Paris, France, with the Springboks, who are defending the title, playing their first game against Scotland today...
