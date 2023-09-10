Modest Q2 growth defies analysts’ fears
The 0.6% rise in GDP is welcome but intensified load-shedding mutes the celebrations
10 September 2023 - 07:37
The return of stage 6 load-shedding will undermine already anaemic economic growth, and is likely to trap South Africa in a low-growth trajectory through 2024 and beyond.
Second quarter data released by StatsSA this week showed GDP growth of 0.6% quarter on quarter, compared with 0.4% in the previous quarter. Year-on-year growth for Q2 was 1.6%. ..
