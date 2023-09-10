Make social compact circle bigger, Mashatile pleads
The establishment of such a body was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa last year, but it is yet to get off the ground
10 September 2023 - 07:43
The deadline for the establishment of a social compact has not been met, but the recent CEOs' pledge to assist the government with logistical challenges, critical infrastructure interventions and the fight against crime and corruption is encouraging, says Deputy President Paul Mashatile.
“Since assuming the position of deputy president, I have witnessed encouraging moves towards social compacting, such as the recent commitment of CEOs to work with the government to reconstruct the economy,” he said. In July, CEOs representing 115 companies committed to assist the government...
