Inside the collapse of Transnet
Current and former Transnet employees describe a grim situation at the state-owned rail and ports company
10 September 2023 - 08:06
A critical shortage of skilled personnel. Inexperienced executives. An abrasive leadership style. Extremely low staff morale.
That is the picture which emerges from conversations with current and former Transnet employees, who spoke on condition of anonymity on the crisis afflicting the state-owned rail and ports company...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.