Newsmaker
'Desperation forcing ANC to act on SOE capture'
Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter says there is now a sense of urgency over national crisis
Edward Kieswetter, commissioner of the South African Revenue Service (Sars), says the recognition that tackling state capture in SOEs is a whole-of-society problem, not just a government problem, is the strongest signal yet that the scourge that bankrupted the country might be seriously addressed.
“For the first time, partly because there's a desperate realisation by government that they have not delivered at the rate the public expects, and because the ruling party is now facing for the first time an election that is not slam dunk — that sense of desperation on the one hand and urgent pressure on the other hand has brought many of the actors within government to the point where they say: 'We need help.’”..
